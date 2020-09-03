According to the same report, 8 members of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ have also fallen prey to Corona. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Crew members who have come under the grip of Corona include some choreographers.
These TV stars also got corona infection
Recently ‘Splitsvilla 12’ winner Shrey Mittal was found to be Corona positive. Before that, ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ fame Krishna Soni, Mohina Kumari Singh, Shrenu Parikh and Aditi Gupta, besides many TV stars have been hit by Corona. Recently, some crew members, including the three lead stars of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, got corona infection, due to which the shooting had to be canceled. Earlier, Parth Samthan of the show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke’ had also been in home isolation due to Corona.
