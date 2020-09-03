Amitabh Bachchan returned a few weeks ago after recovering from a corona infection and returned a few days later on the shoot of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. Recently he also shared some pictures from the set and told how security is being taken on the set against Corona and all precautions are being taken. Crew members were seen wearing PPE kits and wearing masks on the sets.

But now it is reported that two crew members have become corona. According to a report by ABP News, two crew members of ‘KBC 12’ came positive after getting corona test done. However, no further information has been given about them.

According to the same report, 8 members of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ have also fallen prey to Corona. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Crew members who have come under the grip of Corona include some choreographers.

Read: ‘Splitsvilla 12’ winner Shrey Mittal Corona positive, told his post in the post



These TV stars also got corona infection

Recently ‘Splitsvilla 12’ winner Shrey Mittal was found to be Corona positive. Before that, ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ fame Krishna Soni, Mohina Kumari Singh, Shrenu Parikh and Aditi Gupta, besides many TV stars have been hit by Corona. Recently, some crew members, including the three lead stars of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, got corona infection, due to which the shooting had to be canceled. Earlier, Parth Samthan of the show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke’ had also been in home isolation due to Corona.

