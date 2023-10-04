Mexico state.- Two workers from the National Water Commission lost their lives and Two others were rescued injured, but alivethis Tuesday afternoon, after allegedly suffering an accident at the El Sordo dam, municipality of Naucalpan.

Several Conagua workers were carrying out silting work and opening gates at the El Sordo dam.located in the Benito Juárez neighborhoodwhen a landslide occurred in the area; four of the workers They were not located, since apparently They were buried by the material and water of the damreport the newspaper El Sol de Toluca and La Conagua.

The support of rescuers, Civil Protection and police.

Two of the workers were found still alive and immediately taken to a hospital..

Unfortunately, the other two workers were found dead, one of them was found downstreamin the place called Puente de Navidad, where the water dragged him.

Authorities from the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office went to the site.

Conagua regrets what happened

It’s a statement, Conagua mourned the death of the two colleagues from the Hydro-Agricultural Infrastructure Directorate of the Aguas del Valle de México Basin Agencyand that two others have suffered injuries.

He adds that he reported the facts to the corresponding authorities.

Besides, the Conagua assured that it will support the families of the affected colleagues for these unfortunate events.

