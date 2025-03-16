On Saturday the Berliner looked Daily mirror The Hertha fans on their mouths, as they say so beautifully, and came to light, among other things, a tragically beautiful story. About an encounter in the Czech dining car of a train to Dresden, in which “a man from Prague”, Hertha fan, “told a freshly tapped Pils” (take this, Deutsche Bahn!) That he has been going to Hertha games every few months now. Because of the atmosphere, and that means: only because of the atmosphere. Because he had never seen a victory. “What madness!” Commented the reporter: “Seeing Hertha playing for four years without taking three points to the Czech Republic.”

The way from Prague to Berlin is by no means as difficult as the trip from Prague to Braunschweig, where Hertha was a guest on Sunday afternoon. It is therefore more likely to not assume that the Herthaner made his way to the Eintracht Stadium on Hamburger Strasse. So if he has stayed at home, he may have missed the fulfillment of a longing that can be assumed: the longing for a victory. A clear and chest of drawers victory in the relegation duel. Hertha led 3-0 to the break, in the end the Braunschweig lions came under the wheels 1: 5. Through the first victory under the coach Stefan Leitl Tat, who has been in office for four games, Hertha is an important step towards staying class – especially thanks to director Ibrahim Maza and double scorer Fabian Reese.

Hertha’s victory was borne by great efficiency, against an opponent who illustrated defensive performance due to a series of shortcomings in the game forward and partly desolate, why he is so deep in the table cellar. Hertha, on the other hand, took the lead through Reese, probably the most important player Hertha Schloss the first promising attack by the Berliners with a remarkable shot from seven meters under the crossbar.

As a result, Ibrahim Maza in particular drew attention to himself – only with a treacherous spacer shot (20th), which Braunschweig’s goalkeeper Hoffmann parried with trouble, then with a pass of such beauty that explains why various higher -class Maza want to sign. In the end, Hertha plunged the Eintracht power into the abyss. This was especially true for the second goal.

Reese used Michaël Cuisance, and he had the peace and quiet to confuse the Braunschweig defense in the penalty area by delaying the ball on Derry Scherhann with a great class. Scherbant, in turn, turned around his own axis, scored 2-0 and then devoted himself to developing the third hit. He put a pass from Maza across the five-meter space, where Eintracht defender Jannis Nikolaou stepped the ball into his own goal.

The game had run at the human discretion: the Braunschweigers were able to see that they would remain on the relegation place themselves and that the Berliners would expand their lead by three points to six points. There were two degrees of Eintracht immediately after half -time. But at most they were good as declinations of the term straw fire. Also because the Herthans had the better chances – and came through Reese on a counterattack to 4: 0 (69.). The rows had cleared in the stands of the Braunschweig stadium when Reese was replaced. And so not only the Prague Herthan, but also part of the Braunschweig spectators, missed something: a useless honor hit by Lino Tempelmann – and the end of the substitute by the substitute Marten Winkler, each in added time.