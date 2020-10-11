Highlights: Police filed a case after a woman was beaten up by Congress leader in Deoria

The woman leader gave Tahrir against four nominated and others including the party’s district president

State Congress Committee expelled many leaders accused of assault, to be investigated

Female leader has lodged with police a case of assault and molestation

Devaria

The case of the fight between Congress workers in the name of ticket distribution in Deoria assembly seat of Deoria district has caught fire. In Deoria, 4 people have been booked for assaulting Tara Yadav, a woman activist of Congress. Taking strict action on this entire matter, the chairman of the State Congress Committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu, has expelled two indiscriminate leaders from the party with immediate effect. The woman leader of the Congress has filed a complaint in Kotwali, accusing her of assaulting and molesting four nominees and others, including the party’s district president. A case has been registered against all of them.

In a statement issued by the Congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu has described the incident as a conspiracy to discredit the Congress party. A three-member inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident on the instruction of Ajay Kumar Lallu. Kaushal Kumar Tripathi, in-charge of Deoria and Congress state secretary, said that the three-member investigation team included All India Congress Committee member Talat Aziz, State Women’s President Eastern Zone Shehla Ahrari, State Vice-President East Women’s Congress Chandrakala Pushkar. This committee will submit its inquiry report to the state president within three days.

Deoria: Scramble with female worker in Congress program, uproar

The video went viral on social media

Kaushal Tripathi said that indiscriminate Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar have been expelled from the party with immediate effect. Tara Yadav was unhappy with the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the by-election. Video of the scuffle and controversy that took place in the meeting of Congress Secretary Sachin Naik in the meeting is going viral on social media. Unhappy over not getting the ticket, Tara Yadav started to scramble with Sachin Naik in the meeting. Some eyewitnesses said that Tara Yadav also threw a bouquet at Naik during this time.

Female activist said- whoever got the ticket accused of rape

Yadav alleges that Mukund has been accused in a rape case, so he should not be given a ticket. While Mukund Bhaskar Mani says that the charge was made, but the case has been concluded long ago. It is said that Tara Yadav, herself a ticket contender, arrived inside the office with a bouquet. It is alleged that Tara Yadav scrambled with the party’s national secretary Sachin Naik on the pretext of giving the bouquet. Party workers were enraged by the scuffle in Sachin Naik.

Case against 4 including District President

The angry activists allegedly beat up Tara Yadav and pushed him out of the meeting. Later, this woman leader of the Congress has filed a complaint in Kotwali, accusing her of assaulting and molesting four nominees and others, including the party’s district president. A case has been registered against four people on the basis of this Tahrir and the case is being investigated.