Rome, 2-kilo tumor removed from the liver of a 10-month-old girl

A technique used in such small patients only two other times in the world. A 10-month-old girl had a 2-kilogram tumor, a quarter of her body weight, removed from her liver. The surgery was successfully performed at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. The baby, who has just turned one year old, has started to grow regularly and feeds without problems.

It was her parents who took her to the emergency room because, compared to her twin brother, she showed inappetence and a swelling of the abdomen. Ultrasound immediately revealed a large lesion with liquid content in the liver and after a multidisciplinary evaluation with specialists from different disciplines, the presence of a liver neoplasm of more than 13 centimeters in diameter was confirmed.

It was a benign tumor, a mesenchymal hamartoma, which entirely occupied the right and central part of the liver, compressing the left one and forcing the other organs to dislocate from their original location. Since it could not be ruled out with certainty that it was a malignant tumour, it had to be removed.

In order not to leave an insufficient amount of healthy liver, the team led by Professor Marco Spada decided to increase the volume of the healthy part of the organ before proceeding with the surgery, using an endovascular radiology technique called “portal embolization”. In the literature, according to Repubblica reports, it has so far been used only in 8 other pediatric patients and in two patients as young as the child.

“Such extensive liver resections are not frequent in young children and require high skills not only in hepatobiliary surgery, but also in anesthesiological, intensive care, radiological, hepatological, oncological, anatomopathological and pediatric nursing skills, such as those present in our hospital”, said Professor Spada, according to which the girl will have “a completely normal life”.