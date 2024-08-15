Ciudad Juarez.- Personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) rescued two people in a mobility condition on August 10, this after the agents located two men on the Chihuahua-Juárez highway, who claimed to have been deprived of their liberty by a criminal group in the area, reported Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the corporation.

Both people in a situation of mobility, with the initials JW Ch. P. and RP Ch, from Guatemala, were found by state elements, to whom they mentioned that the criminal group had left them to their fate, after having been extorted for the amount of 50 thousand pesos each in exchange for their freedom.

Following the events, the SSPE immediately notified the National Migration Institute (INM) and the corresponding authorities to provide them with medical and psychological care and legal advice.

This rescue is part of the Centinela security model, in which human life and dignity are put first as part of the state’s security guarantee.

