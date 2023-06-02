A toast “to the Republic”. Giorgia Meloni toasts with the head of state Sergio Mattarella, who receives her by breaking the mold of the reception for the June 2 party, pausing with her and with the highest offices of state on the Quirinale terrace instead of in the coffee house as per tradition. It is Mattarella who hands a glass of prosecco to the premier, who entitles the toast “to the Republic”.

The President of the Republic welcomes the Prime Minister at the reception at the Quirinale showing him the view of a beautiful Rome at sunset from the terrace. Her premier, accompanied by her consort Andrea Giambruno, recognizes her office in the Chamber from Colle, and indicates it to the head of state who showed her from the top of the Quirinale Montecitorio. With them, on the terrace, also the two presidents of the Senate and Chamber, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, and the president of the Constitutional Court, Silvana Sciarra. An unprecedented format for this event – the first after the long break linked to Covid – given that usually the President of the Republic remained in the coffee house to wait for the guests to greet the ‘landlord’.

This morning in Moldova, in the afternoon in Rome. Yet the prime minister does not seem to feel tired and jokes with everyone at the Republic Day reception. ‘Tampinata’ by reporters who do not detach themselves from her even for a moment, after giving them a group selfie of her, she jokes: “Band of serial eavesdroppers”.

Then she meets the group leader of the Lega Massimiliano Romeo who introduces her to his wife Laura. “But are you really sure?”, she introduces herself immediately ready for a joke. So you come across the president of the Cnel, Renato Brunetta: “I see you loaded, combative”. And the compliments also come for the director Enrico Vanzina: “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, but I can see you really well”.

Journalists are always there, following him. “What are you writing?”, he laughs at one of the group asking to see the notebook. The faithful Patrizia Scurti arrives to take her to the Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who awaits her for a confidential interview. “Here, you saved me – Meloni says to the reporters taking his leave – that I’m a chatterbox…”. Meloni then leaves the Quirinale, after having spent a long time, confidentially, with the Foreign Minister, who ‘escorts’ her to the car waiting for her in the courtyard.