PLOT 2 TOO MANY GHOSTS

2 Ghosts of Too Much, the film directed by Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo and Paolo Vita, follows the story of two old friends, Nunzio (Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo) And Paul (Paolo Vita). The two have an inconclusive working past behind them and in the face of yet another bankruptcy expedient to earn a living they end up getting into debt with a loan shark. To get out of the bad situation they have gotten into, the two embark on a bizarre undertaking: they become two arranged mediums, thanks to Nunzio’s technological skills. The two friends thus find themselves going from house to house to give their naive customers the opportunity to meet their deceased loved ones, that is, holograms that look like them.

What will happen when one day Nunzio and Paolo find themselves in front of it Duchess Gilda (Carlotta Rondana) and his lady-in-waiting Cettina (Enrica Guidi), or two real ghosts?