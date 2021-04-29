While we only have a few hours to download the second batch of the April Games With Gold, MIcrosoft announced a few minutes ago that they are already 2 new free Xbox games available for the Free Play Days. Normally we usually enjoy three games each weekend, but this week we will have the possibility to play Override 2: Super Mech League and Monster Truck Championship for free. In addition, we add that it is already available Destroy All Humans! on Xbox Game Pass.

These 2 new free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days are already available until next Sunday, May 2, although we remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them in the company of the download link.

Endless Legend and 5 other games leave Xbox Game Pass very soon

Override 2: Super Mech League now available for free on Xbox

The bully robot is back in a big way to Override 2: Super Mech League! Fight in the Mecha Leagues and rise to new heights to become the best mecha pilot. Choose your play style from various game types including 1v1, 2v2, free for all, and various games like Xenoswarm or King of the Hill. Unlock tons of skins and accessories for the mecha of your choice in the Garage.

Monster Truck Championship now available for free on Xbox

From Las Vegas to Orlando, go head-to-head with veteran racers in acceleration races and freestyle competitions. But before you can make donuts, wheelies, and bikes, you need to tune your truck to perfection. These machines are colossal and spectacular, but they are very technical to drive. Monster Truck Championship It faithfully reproduces all the unique requirements that are required to master these powerful trucks, such as independent front and rear wheel management, anticipation of mass transfer when cornering, and prediction of bounce after jumps.