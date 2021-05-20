While we can already enjoy the new Games With Gold of this second fortnight of the month of May, through Xbox Wire we have known that they are already 2 new free Xbox games available for the Free Play Days. We usually enjoy three games each weekend, but this week we will have the possibility to play the exclusive and successful Gears 5 for free, in addition to F1 2020.

These 2 new free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days are already available until next Sunday, May 23, although we remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them in the company of the download link.

Gears 5 now available free for Xbox

Belonging to one of the most acclaimed sagas in video games, Gears 5’s famous campaign and updated multiplayer mode have been fully optimized for the Xbox Series X | S update. With the war conflict fully unleashed, Kait Diaz escapes to find out her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera: herself. With new features in campaign mode, you can take your character and weapon skins throughout the game and enjoy additional difficulty levels and modifiers.

Free F1 2020 now available for Xbox

F1 2020 allows you to create your F1 team for the first time and race alongside the official teams and drivers. Build facilities, develop your team and reach the top. You can also challenge your friends on the new split screen with career options for quieter games. Compete on the 22 circuits with the classic and the most current content.

