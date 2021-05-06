While we already have available the Deals with Gold where we can get hold of games at demolition prices, MIcrosoft announced a few minutes ago that they are 2 new free Xbox games available for the Free Play Days. Normally we usually enjoy three games every weekend, but this week we will have the possibility to play Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and Hunting Simulator 2 for free. Also, we remind you that these 8 great games coming to Xbox in May.

These 2 new free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days are already available until next Sunday, May 9, although we remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them in the company of the download link.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind now available for free on Xbox

We welcome you to post-war Birmingham. On Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, set before the first season, you can join the criminal gang of Shelby. Experience Tommy’s rise to power as he uncovers a sinister plot to end the family business, proving himself worthy of being the mastermind of the Peaky Blinders.

Mastermind refers to Tommy’s ability to mentally plan complex situations. During the game you will control important members of the Shelby family, such as Tommy, Arthur, Polly, among others. Become a mastermind as you restore and rewind each character’s path so their actions are coordinated.

Hunting Simulator 2 now available for free on Xbox

With the company of your hunting dog, explore the desert of Texas and the forests of Colorado and Europe tracking 33 animal species in Hunting Simulator 2. Choose your gear from over 160 official weapons, accessories and wardrobe items (including Browning, Winchester and Bushnell).