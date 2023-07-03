2 Fast 2 Furious: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

This evening, 3 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, 2 Fast 2 Furious will be broadcast, a 2003 film directed by John Singleton, the second chapter of the saga. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Brian O’Conner is a wanted man and has started a new life as a street racer in Miami. One evening, following a call from Tej Parker, an organizer of illegal races, Brian takes part in a daring race which, in the end, sees him as the winner. In the crowd cheering her name, Brian is dazzled by one girl in particular but is unable to speak to her as the police burst in and arrest him after a short chase. Arriving at the FBI headquarters, Brian meets his old captain who offers him to collaborate undercover in order to capture Carter Verone, a despicable local criminal, in exchange for a clean record.

Brian accepts the job but asks to be joined by Roman Pearce, an old friend of his under house arrest who he deems the most suitable to pair with him. After a brief argument, Roman accepts the assignment and, back in Miami, the two are introduced to Monica Fuentes, a beautiful undercover agent who has been on the case for eleven months. The girl tells them that Verone is looking for pilots and that she has paid other pilots so that everything seems to be in order. After taking the cars for the operation, Monica accompanies them to Verone’s villa where the latter brings together all the drivers, telling them that they will have to pass a test to be hired, basically a race to see who is the first to recover a package on board a his car which is across town.

2 Fast 2 Furious: the cast of the movie

We’ve seen the plot of 2 Fast 2 Furious, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Paul WalkerBrian O’Conner

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce “Rom”

Eva MendesMonica Fuentes

Cole HauserCarter Verone

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Devon AokiSuki

Jin Au-YeungJimmy

Thom BarryBilkins

James Remar: Markham

Amaury Nolasco: Orange Julius

Michael Ealy – Slap Jack

Edward FinlayDunn

Mark Boone Jr. Whitworth

Matt GalliniEnrique

Roberto Sanchez: Roberto

Streaming and TV

Where to see 2 Fast 2 Furious on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 3 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.