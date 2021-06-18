The Cilento has drawn up a strategy to defeat the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and avoid depopulation. In detail we are talking about the small town of San Mauro La Bruca which in the last year has lost 724 inhabitants. The project adopted to remedy the difficulties is “2 euro holiday“. Let’s find out together what it is.

Over the last period the pandemic from Covid-19 has caused serious damage to the economic situation of many countries. Not only the countries as even the small municipalities have suffered the phenomenon of depopulation. Among the latter we find San Mauro La Bruca, in Cilento.

In the midst of the pandemic from COVID-19, San Mauro La Bruca, a small town in Cilento has developed a plan to cope with the economic crisis and depopulation. Over the past few years, this municipality has lost well 724 inhabitantsi: from 1300 to 576. Therefore, despite the fact that the municipality did not detect any during the pandemic infection, residents have declined.

Faced with this unfortunate situation last summer the administration of the mayor Francesco Scarabino kicked off the “two euro holiday” initiative. It is a project created with the aim of promoting thetourist activity in the small town. The strategic position of the country which is located on one of the most famous coasts of Cilento.

Also this year the local government has revived the initiative and on the institution’s website you can find the regulation to take advantage of the special offer. They can book citizens of age that we do not have relatives residing in San Mauro La Bruca. L’assignment of the rooms is in chronological order on the basis of reservations with a Saturday / Saturday shift.

During the living room guests must provide themselves sheets, pillows, blankets and food. The offer is valid from 26 June to 2 October and it is already possible to book on the website. Last summer this plan went swimmingly and in country they got around 1500 tourists. These the words of the mayor: