Two people died and 11 others sustained various injuries in separate traffic accidents that occurred over the weekend, according to the Acting Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Colonel Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, who indicated that the accidents occurred as a result of the drivers of the vehicles causing the accidents committing several traffic violations, One of them fell as a result of the driver’s drowsiness while driving, and his vehicle swerved and deteriorated.

Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan said that a serious accident occurred last Saturday on Al Ibdaa Street parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road, although it is not a highway, when a driver of a light-revolving vehicle decided to enter the opposite direction before making sure that the road was clear of cars, and his car collided with another light vehicle, The accident resulted in the death of two people and severe injuries to four others, and other accidents occurred on the weekend that resulted in the rest of the injuries.