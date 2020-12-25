Due to gender inequality, inequality in education level and business concerns, youth in most of the societies of western Rajasthan are facing the problem of being unmarried. In such a situation, many such thugs were born in western Rajasthan who carry out the incident of cheating with people in the name of marriage. A shocking case of a robbery bride has been reported in Jodhpur in a similar manner.

To dream of building his house, a young man from Baso of Bando in Matoda police station area got married with a loan of about 10 lakhs. During marriage, made 2 tola gold wood leaf mangalsutra, one ring, 40 tola silver jewelery to his wife. According to custom, after 2 days when the bride was sent back to her piece …. read in the next slides- Further story …

The young man bought the bride a new mobile on the second day of the wedding While sending Pihar, the young man bought him a mobile and on December 19, he received a call from the same mobile number, which his wife told him, the ground slipped under the young man’s feet. A voice came from the front ‘I am speaking Kanta, you have been cheated. Ganga Singh intimidated me and got me married, leaving me Bhilwara. I work as a bread maker in marriage and went to Nagaur for 7 days.

The bride said – used to give me a thousand rupees a day wage The bride told that ‘I used to pay me a thousand rupees a day’s wages, but there I was scared and said that I do what I say and I married you out of fear.’ When the young man’s wife told him about this on the phone, he came to know that he had been cheated a lot. In this entire game, the youth was buried under a debt of about 10 lakh rupees. During the relationship, middlemen took Rs 3 lakh 50 thousand in the name of helping father-in-law. The rest of the other rituals, ornaments and other works were spent.

This is how the relationship was fixed The victim has now gone to the police shelter and is pleading for justice. According to the information, the son of Ka Bas resident came to his house, his relative Ganga Singh and other people of Jayal Manglod of Nagaur. Ganga Singh tells him that he has an unmarried girl in his mind who will get married to this young man. After which the young man went to Phool Singh’s house to show his brother and uncle girl where the relationship with Phool Singh’s daughter Pinku Khabar was settled and the first omen was completed by giving 500 rupees to the girl.

Condition of giving 3 lakh 50 thousand rupees Later, his maternal uncle Ganga Singh and his brothers told that the financial condition of the girl’s family is not good, only the young man will have to pay for the wedding. With this, he laid a condition of giving 3 lakh 50 thousand for the expenses of marriage. On 7 December last, the young man again went to Nagaur with his maternal uncle and brothers where he gave two lakh rupees to Ganga Singh, after which Ganga Singh said that he should bring a procession on 11 December.

Arrived with procession but no news in the village During this time, in the talks, the young man was intimidated by saying that do not tell anyone else or people will break the relationship. From the engagement till 13, the accused told the youth repeatedly to his family that someone should be told about this relationship. Do not let the inking even if you do not marry. After which, according to him, the victim youth and his family did not allow anyone to get a sense of this and when they reached Nagaur with the procession, Ganga Singh said, wait for some time someone in the girl’s family has died due to this procession Manglod. Come and fetch the girl, we are reaching there. When the victim reached Manglod with a procession, Ganga Singh took the remaining amount of one and a half lakh rupees from him in the name of marriage expenses. The biggest thing was known about this marriage in Mangrol village only after bringing the bride.