From: Giorgia Grimaldi

The French National Assembly has voted to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution. Germany is still a long way from that.

Abortion was legalized by law in France in 1975, but it has not yet been mentioned in the constitution. The French National Assembly has now voted by a large majority to change this and to add the sentence “The law guarantees (…) equal access to the right to voluntary abortion” to the constitution.

Proponents want to prevent the right from being restricted or abolished. Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti referred to the US Supreme Court decision that struck down the right to abortion in June 2022 and left the handling to the individual states.

Abortion: “Women’s rights are still a fragile achievement”

Emmanuel Macron wants to present a corresponding draft law to the Council of Ministers by the end of the year. “In 2024, women’s freedom to have an abortion will be irreversible,” the French president said on X (formerly Twitter).

In order to actually change the French constitution, the Senate must first approve the plan before, ultimately, citizens can vote for or against it in a nationwide referendum.

Abortions are “guaranteed in public health centers” in Spain

This makes France the second European country to set an example this year. In the spring, the Spanish government reformed some laws, including the legal situation for abortions, which have since been guaranteed to be carried out in public health centers. (Just one reason why Spain becomes a dream country for our author)

In addition, an abortion is now possible without parental consent from the age of 16 and without the previously required “cooling off” period of three days. With the “expansion law” for abortions, the self-determination of gender for trans people and the Menstrual leave launched.

In Germany, abortion is regulated by paragraphs 218 and 219

According to paragraph 218, abortions are generally prohibited in Germany and are punishable by law for everyone involved unless certain criteria are met. That An expert criticizes that abortions are in the criminal code furthermore. Anyone who wants to legally have an abortion must visit a state-recognized pregnancy conflict counseling center three days before this appointment. If there is a certificate of this consultation, a doctor can carry out the procedure without penalty up to twelve weeks after conception.

Abortions are always a controversial topic. It was only in June 2022 that the Bundestag decided to repeal paragraph 219a, which prohibited “advertising for the termination of pregnancy”. Doctors who provide information about abortions, methods and risks on their practice’s homepage no longer have to expect criminal investigations. “This is the result of years of activism,” she said Deputy Federal Chairwoman of Pro Familia in conversation with BuzzFeed News Germany.

