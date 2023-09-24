At least 5 dead, including two children, left as a balance the clash between a van and a train Saturday night, at an intersection in the Hillsborough CountyFlorida, local authorities reported.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to US-92 and Jim Lefler Circle for the report of a train versus vehicle accident.

According to the authorities report, the fatal accident occurred when the truck where the members of a family was hit by a train, causing the victims to fly violently from the vehicle.

While, after the impact, the truck “spinned violently several times before landing some distance from this intersection,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who compared the van with a crushed can after the accident.

It is worth mentioning that the driver and front passenger were rescued alive, and transported to a hospital near the area, in critical condition, the sheriff’s office explained.

While, the other five passengers They were violently thrown out of the truck, three women and two children died at the scene, authorities said, authorities confirmed.

“We’re still working out the exact dynamics and relationships between the seven individuals that are in this car, but I think tonight the Hillsborough County lost one of their families,” Chronister said.

For his part, Sheriff Chronister said it is believed that the victims are a local family from Plant City who were headed to a quinceañera party at a house just across the railway crossing, as reported by WHIOTV7.

“The word devastating doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are broken.”