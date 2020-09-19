Several big names were in action at the start of the 2020/21 second division season. The relegated Fortuna Dusseldorf immediately had to HSV compete during the 1. FC Nuremberg traveled to Jahn Regensburg. We have the games in the short overview for you:
Gates: 1: 0 Terodde (45th + 1 / penalty kick), 2: 0 Terodde (60th), 2: 1 Zimmermann (90th + 3)
Special occurrence: Yellow-red card for Ampomah (Düsseldorf / 90.)
The home side started a bit surprisingly with Onana for Hunt in front of 1,000 spectators in the Volksparkstadion, but the 19-year-old should present himself strongly. At first, the Hamburgers squeezed properly and Düsseldorf was allowed to thank keeper Kastenmeier for keeping zero for a long time.
When Fortuna came up stronger in the first half, HSV was largely secure and was even able to cheer for the lead shortly before the break when referee Dingert decided somewhat flatteringly on a penalty for the host after a duel between Dudziak and Hartherz. Newcomer Terodde came and was able to overcome Kastenmeier – although the strong keeper was still there (45.1).
In the second half, too, HSV presented themselves more energetically than Fortuna and also remained defensively safe. After the hosts gave a counterattack inaccurately, they did better shortly afterwards. After winning the ball and a nice combination, it was Terodde again who managed to head the 2-0 (60th) – what a debut for the second division goalgetters.
Düsseldorf tried everything again, but the guests could hardly create clear chances against the Hamburg defensive. Unnecessarily, the Düsseldorf Ampomah also flew off the pitch with a yellow-red (90th). When Zimmermann scored the 1: 2 for Düsseldorf with a deflected shot late, tension only sprouted for a short time (90th + 3).
Gates: 0: 1 craftsman (43rd), 1: 1 Besuschkow (58th / hand penalty)
Almost 3,000 spectators saw a brisk game in the first half, in which both teams played cheerfully forward. However, clear scoring chances remained rather in short supply. When they wanted to come to terms with the 0-0 break at break, Nuremberg’s craftsmen simply pulled away from a distance. Regensburg goalkeeper Meyer was surprised and let the ball pass to lead the FCN (43.).
In the second half, Regensburg pushed for an equalizer and was rewarded. After a handball by Valentini and the review of the VAR, there were penalties for Jahn. Besuschkow equaled the game (58.).
As a result, both teams went for the three points, but both Regensburg’s goalkeeper Meyer and his counterpart Mathenia were present. After six minutes of stoppage time, the performance-based draw was clear after a good game by both teams.
