The home side started a bit surprisingly with Onana for Hunt in front of 1,000 spectators in the Volksparkstadion, but the 19-year-old should present himself strongly. At first, the Hamburgers squeezed properly and Düsseldorf was allowed to thank keeper Kastenmeier for keeping zero for a long time.

When Fortuna came up stronger in the first half, HSV was largely secure and was even able to cheer for the lead shortly before the break when referee Dingert decided somewhat flatteringly on a penalty for the host after a duel between Dudziak and Hartherz. Newcomer Terodde came and was able to overcome Kastenmeier – although the strong keeper was still there (45.1).

Almost 3,000 spectators saw a brisk game in the first half, in which both teams played cheerfully forward. However, clear scoring chances remained rather in short supply. When they wanted to come to terms with the 0-0 break at break, Nuremberg’s craftsmen simply pulled away from a distance. Regensburg goalkeeper Meyer was surprised and let the ball pass to lead the FCN (43.).

Nice snapshot, but we still have 45 minutes to go! ?#fcn #SSVFCN 0: 1 pic.twitter.com/Le3GrLBcoM – 1. FC Nürnberg (@ 1_fc_nuernberg) September 18, 2020