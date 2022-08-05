fOrtuna Düsseldorf has suffered its first defeat of the season in the 2nd Bundesliga at SV Sandhausen. Due to the 0:1 (0:0) on Friday evening, the Rhinelanders missed the temporary jump to the top of the table. Sandhausen’s Janik Bachmann sealed Fortuna’s second defeat in the 17th competitive game under coach Daniel Thioune with his winning goal shortly after the break (46th).

Fortuna reported the first bad news before kick-off. Because Marcel Sobottka (gastrointestinal infection) and Tim Oberdorf (flu) were out at short notice, Thioune relied on a back three. The defensive initially had little to do. SVS goalkeeper Patrick Drewes had to do more work. Against the Fortuna attackers, however, he won three times.

After a goalless first half, Bachmann scored just 45 seconds after the break. Fortuna ran in the final phase, but could no longer prevent the second victory of the sand houses.

Meanwhile, SpVgg Greuther Fürth has missed a liberation after a disappointing start to the season. The Bundesliga relegated coach Marc Schneiders had to settle for a 1-1 (0-0) lead in the crisis duel against Karlsruher SC. In front of 9678 spectators, Ragnar Ache took the lead (57th minute), Marvin Wanitzek equalized with a hand penalty (66th). Both teams are stuck further down the table.

After a sluggish initial phase, the game association determined the game for a long time. But Fürth also missed the goal threat. Karlsruhe’s offensive power Paul Nebel was lucky before the break not to be sent off with yellow-red after a hard challenge (40th).

In the second half there was more goal danger. After a one-two with Branimir Hrgota, Ache scored the lead from around 18 meters. This didn’t last long. After the video assistant was deployed, KSC was penalized after Oussama Haddadi had deflected a shot from Wanitzek with his hand. Wanitzek transformed placed. Centimeters were missing from Karlsruhe to make it 2-1 because Jerôme Gondorf was offside when he assisted Wanitzek. In the closing stages, KSC was closer to victory.