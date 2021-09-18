M.ith its first derby win in more than five years, Hamburger SV has finally reported back in the 2nd Bundesliga and stopped the soaring of northern rivals Werder Bremen for the time being. HSV won a turbulent duel in Bremen’s Weserstadion 2-0 (2-0) on Saturday evening and moved past Werder into fourth place in the table.

In front of 21,050 spectators in the stadium, which was sold out under Corona rules, Robert Glatzel (2nd minute) and Moritz Heyer (45th + 1) scored the hits for the guests in the first second division derby of both clubs. Both teams ended the game with ten players because Bremen’s Christian Groß (31st) and Hamburg’s Sebastian Schonlau (52nd) each saw yellow-red.

The first north duel in three and a half years developed into a turbulent game from the start. The guests took the lead with the first chance. After a fine pass from Heyer, Glatzel headed against the still unorganized Bremer. Werder then reacted with furious attacks, but the home side became too hectic early on and played too uncontrollably. HSV made a more mature impression overall and after a little more than half an hour was still in the majority because Groß, completely over-motivated, straddled HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes and rightly saw the yellow-red card.

If referee Sascha Stegemann was right with this decision, he made the wrong decision a little later from the Bremen perspective. HSV defense chief Schonlau had brought down Werder striker Marvin Ducksch in the penalty area, but the penalty whistle failed to materialize. The Weserstadion was finally raging, Werder coach Markus Anfang hopped up and down the sidelines completely beside himself.

When Stegemann failed to score a free-kick from Ducksch in the 42nd minute because Werder’s newcomer Mitchell Weiser had stood against the wall of the guests against the rules, the green-whites didn’t understand the world anymore. But Bremen had to cope with another blow in the neck before the break. In stoppage time of the first round, Heyer headed HSV to 2-0.

After the break, Werder tried to find their way back into the game. When HSV captain Schonlau also saw yellow and red, the Bremen team smelled the morning air again. But despite all efforts, Werder found no means for a long time against the stable HSV defense. Instead, Bakery Jatta failed to make the decision after just over an hour when he failed at Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug (74th, 77th) and Milos Veljkovic in stoppage time awarded twice for Werder.