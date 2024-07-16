Juarez City.- Two murdered men were found on Monday afternoon in a stream behind the Anapra brickyard.

The discovery was reported by a hiker on the stream a couple of kilometers from the intersection of Bagre and Calamar streets.

The bodies were on the dirt road, face up, one of them was wearing blue shorts, a blue T-shirt, white and black tennis shoes and a black hat.

The other body was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes; both had gunshot wounds to the head.

With this double murder, the statistics for intentional homicides this month reached 51 cases.