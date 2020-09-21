new Delhi: The Rajya Sabha gave its approval by voice vote on Sunday amid heavy uproar by opposition members on two important bills related to agriculture. Both these bills are being described as important steps taken by the government in the direction of the biggest reforms related to agriculture in the country so far. Now the third bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. Farmers organizations and opposition are continuously opposing these bills.

What is special about farmer bills

Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020- Farmers can sell crops at the desired location. You can also do business in other states without any hindrance. Buying and selling is also possible outside the scope of APMC. Online sales will be done through electronic trading, which will save marketing costs and get better prices. There will be no tax on the sale of crop.

The Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Bill 2020- Contract farming will be made at the national level. The risk will not be on the farmers, but on the agreements. Farmers will sell the crop at their cost to the companies. Income of farmers will increase, middleman rule will end. Dispute settlement will be arranged within the stipulated time.

Essential amendment bill Cereals, pulses, edible oils, potatoes and onions will not be necessary items. Government control over production, storage, distribution will end. Modernization of food supply chain will help. Prices will remain stable for consumers too. The stock limit will be applicable if the prices of vegetables are doubled.

Rajya Sabha to seal two agricultural bills amid ruckus

There was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha before two agriculture bills were passed. During the uproar, opposition members turned to the posture of the presiding officer, threw the rule book towards them, tore up government papers and tried to pressure them on their demand for division of votes.

Due to uproar in the Upper House, the proceedings of the House had to be postponed for a short time. The problem started when the time of the sitting of the House was extended beyond the time fixed for passing the bill. The opposition members, however, believed that such a decision could only be taken by consensus and they gathered in front of the Speaker’s seat shouting slogans against the government. He accused the government of being anti-farmer.

Due to the uproar, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had to briefly speak and Deputy Chairman Harivansh started the process of getting the bills passed. The four proposals brought by the opposition for a comprehensive inquiry were rejected by voice. But members of Congress, Trinamool, CPI (M) and DMK demanded division of votes on this issue. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected his demand and said that the division of votes can take place only when the members are in their seats. Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien headed towards the seat and threw the rulebook towards the Deputy Chairman.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the members not to come close to the pedestal keeping in mind the need to go back to their places and create social distance due to Kovid-19 but they stopped the audio of the live proceedings before watching the commotion cease And then adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. When the proceedings of the House resumed, the opposition parties raised slogans, but they could not prevent Harivansh from having a voice vote to pass the bill. Both Bills were passed by voice vote, rejecting amendments brought by opposition parties.

