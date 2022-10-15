Osvaldo Benavidez He gained great fame for giving life to ‘Nandito’ in “María la del barrio”. Although his acting career continued to develop normally, although with a main focus on TV. Now, the artist is about to return to the cinema with the film “Wedding night”, which he will direct and also star in. However, a few days after finishing filming, a tragedy has been revealed : two actors have died.

According to Clarín, it is about Luis Manuel Gutierrez47 years old, and Marco Antonio Curiel Perez, 46, who worked as extras in the aforementioned production. Both were resting on the beach in Mahual, along with eight other companions when the event occurred.

Osvaldo Benavides is currently working on “Wedding Night”, his new film with Ludwika Paleta. Photo: Instagram/@osvaldobenavides

The moment of despair came when Gutiérrez and Pérez entered the sea. According to the mentioned portal, the strong tide and the winds, product of the tropical storm Karl.

Although a third man may have suffered the same fate, he was rescued in time by the SEMAR Naval Search and Rescue Stationa rescue unit that also found Marco Antonio’s body in a rocky area after being swept away by the waves.

The message of Traziende Films

After the loss of the two actors was confirmed, the production company Traziende Films released an emotional statement on its social networks: “Traziende Films and the producers of ‘Wedding Night’ express, with deep sorrow, their deepest condolences to the families and friends of our colleagues who yesterday suffered an unfortunate tragedy on the shores of Oaxaca.”

Statement from Traziende Films for the death of two actors from “Wedding Night”. Photo: Instagram/@Traziendefilms

Statement from Traziende Films for the death of two actors from “Wedding Night”. Photo: Instagram/@Traziendefilms

Meanwhile, Benavides chose to post a story on his Instagram account with a black heart.