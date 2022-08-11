Aramex recorded revenues during the first half of this year of 2.97 billion dirhams, while net profits amounted to 91.9 million dirhams. The financial statements issued today confirmed that Aramex has maintained a positive level of cash flow since the beginning of this year, and also enjoys a strong cash balance of 592 million dirhams. Osman Al-Jedda, CEO of Aramex, said: “During the first half of 2022, Aramex witnessed important changes in its business level, most notably the remarkable shift in its revenue mix. The freight and logistics services sector was the strongest performance among our business sectors, helping to compensate for the slowdown in the express services sector.”