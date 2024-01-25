Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the activities of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions concluded in their sixth session, which lasted for three days, and witnessed the display of the most prominent and latest findings of local and international companies in the unmanned systems sector. There are also many initiatives, live shows, discussion sessions, business deals and competitions in the field of unmanned systems, simulation and training.

Over the course of their three days, the activities of the two exhibitions witnessed the arrival of decision-makers and specialists to learn about the most important vital sectors that are witnessing unprecedented development and growth thanks to artificial intelligence technologies, which have revolutionized the world over the past few years.

The closing day of the Unmanned Systems, Simulation and Training, and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions witnessed the announcement by the Tawazun Council, the body responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement and contracts for the Ministry of Defense, the total deals concluded over the three days of the exhibition, which amounted to 18 deals worth two billion and 932 million. Dirham.

In detail, the total number of local and international deals on the closing day reached eight deals, with a total value of one billion and 22 million dirhams, while the total number of deals on the first day reached five deals, with a value of 971 million dirhams, and the total number of deals on the second day reached five deals, with a value of 939 million dirhams. One million dirhams.

This came during the press conference held on the closing day of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions, in the presence of the official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, Majed Ahmed Al Jabri, the Executive Director of Corporate Communications at the Tawazun Council, Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, and a number of senior officers, officials and local media representatives. And international.

Al Jabri said that the total number of local deals on the closing day of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions reached five deals worth 859 million dirhams, during which a contract was made with the “Edge” group to purchase building protection systems worth 509 million dirhams, and a contract was made with “Zain Technologies” to buy Training simulators and technical support services worth 17 million dirhams. The deals also included a contract with Al-Yah Satellite Communications Company to provide operation and maintenance services for the terrestrial communication station at a value of 152 million dirhams, and a contract with Bayanat Survey Services Company – Bayanat LLC to develop artificial intelligence programs at a value of 100 million dirhams, in addition to a contract with a company… “Satellite Imaging Technologies” to provide satellite communications capacities at a value of 81 million dirhams.

Al Jabri pointed to the total international deals, which totaled three deals with a total value of 163 million dirhams, which included contracting with the American company “Hawk Eye 360” to subscribe to satellite communications services at a value of 51 million dirhams, and contracting with the French company “Excel Robotics SAS” to supply a reconnaissance vehicle. An underwater march worth 110 million dirhams, and a contract with Digital Globe to provide antenna maintenance services worth two million dirhams.

At the conclusion of the press conference for the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions, he stressed the Tawazun Council’s keenness to implement its strategy in strengthening defense industries, setting priorities and ensuring quality, by adopting the best international practices in acquisition policy and procurement management, and working closely with strategic partners to access the latest systems and technical solutions. Which contributes to achieving the UAE’s vision in the field of business development and empowering industries, and making it a prominent model in the latest innovations in the defense industries sector.

In a related context, EDGE, one of the world's leading groups in the field of advanced technology and defense, signed a contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopter systems to the UAE Ministry of Defense, as part of a deal that is considered the largest deal ever for helicopter systems. Unmanned, to enhance its capabilities in vertical flight.

The company stated that the unmanned vertical flight systems will be manufactured by Anavia, a subsidiary of the EDGE Group, which is based in Switzerland and specializes in developing and manufacturing autonomous aerial systems.

The compact HT-100 and larger HT-750 are multi-role unmanned helicopter systems used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and logistics missions. They are designed to transport heavy payloads while maintaining excellent flight stability, setting superior standards for unmanned aerial systems.

Khaled Al Zaabi, head of the Platforms and Systems Sector at EDGE, said: “This historic deal represents a prominent and important milestone for both the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and for the EDGE Group. It is the first order from the UAE Ministry of Defense to purchase these advanced aircraft, and the largest order ever for the company.” (Anavia), which enhances the confidence of customers around the world in these exceptional products. The order also embodies EDGE Group's strategy of seeking to establish strong, mutually beneficial partnerships around the world. This approach is similar, as through our partnership with Anavia, we have been able to expand our technological capabilities across multiple areas, while ensuring sustainable growth for both parties. It also allows the group to play its role in developing sovereign capabilities in the air, land and maritime fields.”

It is noteworthy that in November 2023, the Edge Group acquired a majority stake of 52% in the company “Anavia”, which develops and manufactures unmanned helicopters, capable of carrying out sensitive surveillance, reconnaissance and transport missions, as well as being easily adaptable across Edge’s diverse portfolio of systems. Air, land and sea, which strengthens Edge’s position as a market leader in the field of autonomous systems.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) witnessed the conclusion of the “UMEX NextGen” competition for startup companies, which is one of the new initiatives that was launched in conjunction with the “UMEX and SimTEX 2024” exhibitions.

The Emirati company “IR Engineering” won the award for the best new startup company thanks to the innovations it presented through the “UMEX NextGen” platform. The Emirati startup company works in developing software and advanced augmented reality solutions, in addition to advanced digital solutions based on artificial intelligence.

AR Engineering was able to innovate and create a digital model of a product and physical system that functions as a digital counterpart and is effectively indistinguishable, in parallel with simulation, integration, testing, monitoring, and maintenance applications.

The sixth session of the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions is the largest and most comprehensive session since the launch of the two exhibitions in 2015, and was organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the strategic partner EDGE Group, in order to provide an international platform to display technologies and innovations in the sectors of unmanned systems, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The past three days of the two exhibitions witnessed the competition of about 20 startup companies from seven countries to win the valuable “UMEX NextGen” awards, and four companies qualified for the final qualifiers, namely ER Engineering, Exo Drones, Stray AI, AirSix Systems, and DroneLeaf Engineering. Through the competition, the competing companies sought to showcase their latest innovations and advanced solutions, in front of a wide range of international companies, industry leaders, experts and academics, in order to obtain the necessary investments to develop and develop their creativity in the world of rapidly progressing and evolving unmanned systems, which will lead the future in the defense, civil, commercial, medical and agricultural sectors. . The “UMEX NextGen” initiative provided startups with the opportunity to strengthen their relationships and support their businesses by communicating with investors and establishing effective partnerships to enhance trade and investment opportunities, while highlighting their latest technologies. By launching the “UMEX NextGen” platform at the sixth session of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions, ADNEC Group aimed to confirm that Abu Dhabi has become a regional center for innovation and technical creativity in many vital sectors.

The ADNEC Group has provided a wide opportunity for emerging companies to benefit from numerous opportunities and meet with international industry leaders, as it is the only event in the Middle East and the leading platform for presenting and displaying the latest innovations and technologies in the sectors of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and robotics.

5 initiatives

The current session of the two exhibitions witnessed the launch of five new initiatives that were held for the first time, including the launch of the UMEX commercial platform with the participation of more than 37 international and local companies specialized in the civil and commercial uses of unmanned systems.

Live land and sea demonstrations of unmanned systems were also organized, and the programming challenge competition was launched in its first session, targeting national competencies specialized in the programming sectors in cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the ADNEC Group.

Programming challenge

The Ministry of Defense, which organized the Programming Challenge Competition, announced the names of the winners of the competition prizes, which it launched as part of the new initiatives of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions in their sixth session. 178 contestants participated in the Programming Challenge Competition, and the first winner received a financial prize of 50 thousand dirhams, and participated in the first track. 142 competitors, and the first three winners were honored with shields of appreciation to enhance the spirit of competition among all participants. Zayed Hamad, Nasser Hilal Al Rawahi, and Ahmed Ali Al Ketbi won in this track.