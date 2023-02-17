How did you feel about the content of this article?

“Hunger wages”, says a protester sign on the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, in August 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Ronald Peña

Nearly 2.8 million people received humanitarian aid in Venezuela in 2022, according to the UN. This number is equivalent to 53.8% of the target established by the entity to help 5.2 million Venezuelans.

The data are contained in the report released this Thursday (16) by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the international organization.

Among the Venezuelans benefited by the 149 NGOs that receive technical assistance from the UN, 1.19 million people were adults between 18 and 59 years old, 941 thousand children and adolescents and 646 thousand adults over 60 years old.

The UN also points out that 2.7 billion people received health care, 1 million had access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene and 522 thousand received food supplements. Actions were developed in 329 of the 335 municipalities in Venezuela.

In December 2022 alone, the Humanitarian Fund of Venezuela (FVH), a body linked to the United Nations, allocated a donation of US$ 5.9 billion to NGOs in the country for the development of assistance projects for people with urgent needs.

These donations should impact 55,933 people in the states of Amazonas and Apure (southern region, on the border with Colombia) and Sucre (northeastern region)