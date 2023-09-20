Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Sharjah International Airport Authority announced a new achievement of serving more than 2.8 million passengers during the months of July and August of this year, by recording about 17.7 thousand air movements through the airport from more than 30 countries around the world. These positive results come in line with the Authority’s efforts to enhance the airport’s position to be among the top 5 airports regionally in providing a safe travel experience and leading services to customers.

The Qatari capital, Doha, had the largest share in the number of passengers, with about 124,000 passengers registered to and from Sharjah Airport, followed in order by Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Cairo, the city of Trivandrum in India, and the city of Amman.

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: “The airport’s registration of more than 2.8 million passengers within two months confirms our strategic directions towards strengthening our global position as a distinguished travel destination, and our continuous work to achieve leadership and provide a unique and safe travel experience that reflects sustainability and innovation in all aspects of our work.” We affirm the Authority’s commitment to developing and improving services and infrastructure, including expansion plans that will raise the capacity to about 20 million passengers by 2026, in order to meet the increasing numbers of passengers and flights and achieve our vision for Sharjah Airport to be among the top 5 airports regionally.”

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah International Airport Authority launched a group of campaigns during the holiday and summer season, including the “Summer at Sharjah Airport” campaign and the “Back to School” campaign, with the aim of providing a distinctive travel experience for travelers of all ages. Airport employees participated in a number of distinguished activities and events with travelers, and provided them with hospitality and various gifts, while travelers expressed their satisfaction with the services and ease of procedures provided by the airport.