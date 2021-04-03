Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, revealed that 2.7 minutes of emergency response time during the past year 2020 at Naif Police Station in Dubai, as part of the qualitative shifts in the level of performance in all fields, and proved with his achievements the extent of his development and his ability to spread Security control, dealing with crises and achieving the strategic objectives of Dubai Police.

Al-Mansoori said: “We are proud of the center’s progress day after day through its implementation of various security and administrative programs that are commensurate with the importance of its jurisdiction, which includes commercial, tourist and residential areas, the Gold Market, Murshid Market, Al-Nakhil, Fareej Al-Marar, Ayal Nasser area, and Al-Ras area, in addition to Many government departments, government establishments and metro stations.

This came during his visit to the Nayef Police Station as part of the annual inspection program on public departments and police stations, in the presence of the Director of the Nayef Police Station, Brigadier Dr. Tariq Muhammad Nur Tahlak, his deputy Colonel Omar Ashour, the Director of the Supervision and Inspection Department Colonel Khaled bin Suleiman, and the head of the Environmental Health and Safety Management System Section The General Department of Logistical Support, Colonel Omar Ghanem Al Ghaith, and the Director of the Office of the Assistant Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Saleh Al Marzouki, and a number of officers





