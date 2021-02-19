The mass vaccination process in Chile, which began on February 3, has surprised everyone by the speed of its pace: more than 2.7 million people have been inoculated with a first dose. Chile has the ambitious goal of vaccinating 15 of the 19 million Chileans in the first half of 2021. What are the keys to success? What challenges remain?

Chile has become, for many, the ‘Israel of Latin America’ in terms of the speed and effectiveness of its vaccination program, citing its example as a role model not only in the region, but in the rest of the world.

In just over 15 days, Chile has managed to vaccinate more than 2.7 million people, exceeding the government’s goal of vaccinating 100,000 people a day. There have been days, for example, in which up to 270,000 people were vaccinated, which represents almost 1.5% of the total population, of 19 million inhabitants.

According to the scientific platform ‘Our World in Data‘, the online publication of reference for monitoring the progress of vaccines in the world, as of February 16, Chile, with 12.43 vaccinated per 100 inhabitants (12.43% of its population) ranked fifth place behind Israel (78.19), United Arab Emirates (52.56), United Kingdom (24.3) and United States (16.68).

Far ahead of the European Union (5.19), Brazil (2.64) or the world average of 2.37.

Chilean authorities they boast of this fact which is applauded to the sectors most critical of their management of the pandemic in the country and also abroad. What is the reason for this success?

Primary care and a consolidated health system

“Chile has a health system that is territorially deployed where 80% of the population is cared for and that despite the flaws, has been in charge of executing public health programs for 100% of the population for more than 70 years ”, Cecilia Morales, director of the University of Chile hospital and one of the leaders of the health system, explains to France 24 public (Fonasa) during the government of Michelle Bachelet.

For Morales, the goal of vaccinating 15 million people “with two doses, that is, 30 million doses” in the first six months of the year, can be achieved if “we maintain the rate we have so far.”

In Chile, national and universal vaccination programs “have been developed for half a century and have made it possible to defeat large epidemics of infectious diseases,” he complements and points out that “the role of primary care is the cornerstone of the vaccination strategy.”

Other experts agree with her. “Chile has a historical strength in primary health care. It has a well territorial and community health system, posts and clinics distributed throughout the entire territory and based on primary care, ”says Mercedes López Nitsche, director of the Immunology Program, of the University’s Faculty of Medicine. Chile and Millennium Nucleus of Immunology and Immunotherapy (IMII), a national program.

“Vaccination coverage in Chile is very high, one of the highest in Latin America, along with Cubans, and that is because people trust vaccines,” adds López Nitsche.

“There is a mixture in which we have a lot of experience in vaccination, the infrastructure, the people who are ready to do it and also a population that knows the importance of vaccines”, illustrates Florencia del Río, a health worker at the Sotero del Rio Hospital, one of the oldest in Santiago, and representative of the Medical College.

If you have to get vaccinated, “older adults are the first in line,” he asserts, as the figures show, which speak of more than 1.5 million people over 66 years of age already vaccinated with a first dose of Sinovac, the bet china, from which they came in January 4 million doses to the country and 9 million more are expected in the coming weeks.







The government has been “extremely effective” in activating the entire public and private network at all levels, Del Río says. Centralized management, he says, has been key “in a country that is long and has a difficult geography.”

Although she is critical of the Government about its work in many aspects of the pandemic, she points out that “we must praise the management in buying different types of vaccine, not putting all the eggs in one basket, deciding to do business with all the potentially available vaccines and in that you have to take off your hat, along with the vaccination process being well stratified“, He says.

The government program established a schedule that began by vaccinating those over 90 years of age in descending order and assigning two years for each day of vaccination.

Chile signed agreements with Pfizer / BionTech for 10 million doses, Sinovac 13 million, Oxford / AstraZeneca 6.5 million, COVAX (5 million) and is in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V. Thus, it has more than 30 million insured. dose in 2021.

President Sebastián Piñera waited his turn to get vaccinated and did not skip the line, as happened in other countries, although on Friday a scandal jumped because 40,000 people they would have been vaccinated without being a priority.

Disinformation skepticism

The experts consulted also highlight the fact that there is no strong anti-vaccine movement in Chile. However, several opinion polls indicated before the process began that almost a third of Chileans would not be vaccinated.

In Chile, vaccines against Covid-19 are free and voluntary. For Dr. del Río, more than anti-vaccines it would be skepticism due to misinformation.

“There is a mistrust that the process has been rushed,” he points out, but the vaccination of health personnel, who were among the first to receive them, of the oldest and of public persons such as the president and ministers, has helped to eliminate it. “The people who are more exposed have shown that they are willing to put it on and that little by little has been helping to reduce anxiety,” says del Río.

For López Nitsche, mistrust also has to do with the fact that “we have been emerging from a very important social uprising that put the country’s institutionality into question,” since the pandemic did not mean the end of the social crisis but a parenthesis.

“We have very little information about the Sinovac vaccine, only that released by the company and the diversity of tests carried out in Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia that differ between them”, these are not comparable data, explains the immunologist.

Strategic and Practical Challenges to Maintaining Immunization Success

What are the challenges that Chile has in its vaccination plan? For del Río the challenges would be above all practical. “The first dose has been very easy to put in” but “the first dose of some could be superimposed on the second of others” and that “the system begins to collapse due to the flow,” says the doctor.

For Morales they are more strategic.

First, “that the country has the vaccines that have been purchased by the Government within the agreed terms. For a small country, there is always a risk that there will be delays in deliveries and that affects the schedule it has, ”says the expert in public health policies.

Collective policies require everyone’s effort and no one can subtract

The second challenge is that people actually go to get vaccinated. “An initial part of the vaccination is relatively accelerated because it reaches motivated people, but a second part, which is the most difficult, is to reach people who have access difficulties due to mobility, geographical or social exclusion problems , with special attention to the migrant population and of extreme vulnerability ”, he highlights. “Herd immunity is an example of how collective policies require everyone’s effort and no one can be subtracted,” he concludes.

Achieve herd immunity

“The real efficacy of the Chinese vaccine is not known, so to achieve group immunity, more than 80% of the population must be vaccinated, that is, more than 15 million people,” he tells France. 24 Ricardo Baeza Yates, renowned data scientist at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona and part of the COVID policy advisory committee in Spain.

“They are going to vaccinate 15 million people but the efficacy of the vaccine is going to be in the order of 60-70%”, by lowering the efficacy of the vaccine, the equivalent of the vaccinated population would not be 80% if not “50- 60% ”, which would require vaccinating more people to achieve group immunity. “That will keep people infected, with a low probability, because there are more people immune and in less serious cases. “Mortality is going to drop drastically,” says Baeza Yates.

It also points to another factor and that is that according to data from the Ministry of Health, as of February 18, the 61% of adults over 65. “One would like 100% of all age ranges to be vaccinated, because if there are people who are not getting vaccinated for whatever reason, those people can still get it,” he says.

For Baeza and the immunology expert López Nitsche, with the Chinese vaccine, group immunity could never be achieved, neither in Chile nor in the world.

“This is most likely to occur throughout the world even when vaccinating with Pfizer / BioNTech (91% efficacy), due to the inequity of the vaccines. If you look at the percentage of countries that are being vaccinated, you realize that there is a scandalous inequity in the distribution of vaccines, which implies that the virus will continue to circulate ”, the expert warns.

And the coronavirus would thus become, according to López Nitsche, a speculative exercise, the flu of the future.