Nafter Liverpool FC’s worst defeat during his almost five-year tenure, Jürgen Klopp didn’t even look for excuses. “Nothing I could say tonight would improve the result,” said the coach after the blatant 2: 7 (1: 4) at Aston Villa on Sunday. He looked a little perplexed, but somewhat relaxed. “Why should I be angry now or something like that?”





Perhaps because his team was the first English soccer champion to concede seven goals in a league game in almost 70 years. The last time that happened to Arsenal was against Sunderland in September 1953. Or because it has been over 50 years since Liverpool conceded seven goals in one game: In April 1963, Bill Shankly’s side lost 7-2 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Amazed reactions everywhere: “What in the world has happened to Liverpool?”, The newspaper “Guardian” wondered on Monday. “Embarrassing. Humiliating. Clumsy. Witless. Weak. Misery. “, Summarized the” Liverpool Echo “shocked. The Independent called it a “historical humiliation”.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who was still chasing goals for Brentford FC in the second division last season, was the man of the evening with his three-pack in the first half (4th / 22nd / 39th minute). Villa captain Jack Grealish did the preparatory work for three hits and scored two goals (66th / 75th) himself. John McGinn (35th) and Ross Barkley (55th) also scored for the furious hosts. “You have earned the three points massively,” said the beaten Klopp, who had partly stood with his mouth open on the edge of the field.

Goalkeeper Adrian, who was in goal for the injured keeper Alisson, had initiated the defeat with his mistake when he played the ball almost in front of Grealish’s foot. But Klopp took his goalkeeper in protection. “Yeah, the first goal wasn’t cool,” he admitted, “but I don’t think Adrian had anything to do with all the other goals. We didn’t help him, or rather, we did the opposite. Our goalkeeper wasn’t the problem today. “

His team had lost the thread, the body language was wrong. “We put all the trash and all the mistakes in one game,” said the 53-year-old, “that wasn’t sloppy, it was just bad. I have to admit that, but I can’t change it now. ”Was the sensational bankruptcy a slip-up? “I think so. I hope so.”

In addition to the fans of Aston Villa, the supporters of Liverpool’s archenemy Manchester United were happy about the 2-7. The United fans desperately needed the encouragement. The English record champions had recently lost 1: 6 (1: 4) at home to Tottenham Hotspur – in contrast to Liverpool, however, they were outnumbered.

Klopp was able to gain a positive aspect from the embarrassment of his Reds. “The only good news after the game is that nobody got hurt,” he quipped. “Hopefully everyone will come back healthy (from the international break) – then we’ll have two days to prepare for the Everton game and do better.” With a derby win at local rivals Everton, the English leaders after four wins from four games is, the Birmingham debacle would probably be ticked off for now. However, the historical 2: 7 pack will not be forgotten for a long time.