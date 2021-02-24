Private schools in Dubai recorded a 2.6 percent increase in enrollment rates for their students during the period from November 2020 to February of this year, according to the spring edition of the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s periodic report, which highlighted Dubai’s strengthening its position as an international and regional destination of choice for education and learning in the two sectors. School and university education, as the report notes that 25% of students registered in the branches of international universities have attended specially from outside the country to study in Dubai.

The “Education for All Classes” report tracks developments in the private education sector in Dubai, as part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority initiative to launch quarterly reports aimed at providing information related to this important sector, and providing the educational community and those concerned with all updates about it and systematic analyzes of interest to those in charge of the educational process on a regular basis. This is based on the great care that the Dubai government attaches to data, which forms the backbone of careful planning for the future, and in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to deal with data and information in a scientific manner that supports development trends in various sectors.

The report, titled “Education for All Classes: Change and Resilience in the Private Education Sector in Dubai,” highlighted the presence of positive indicators that reflect the high flexibility that characterizes this important and vital sector between the months of November of last year to the current February in terms of the availability of various educational options for parents. The issues, and what accompanied it, the tangible progress in many indicators of the quality of life of private school students in Dubai during the year 2020.

Dubai hosts 210 private schools that receive 286,588 male and female students, and 36 branches of an international university in the emirate’s free zones that receive more than 28,166 male and female students.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said: “The private school and university education system in Dubai has shown sufficient flexibility to adapt to different circumstances, which in turn strengthened families’ confidence in the quality of the various educational options available to their sons and daughters, and the availability of The opportunity to choose between a distance learning model or face-to-face learning for their children, with firm confidence that education will be of high quality in either case. ”

His Excellency expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed to the educational process in a regular and safe manner during the current school year, including school leaders, teachers, parents and students, which stimulates the continuation of joint work in order to move forward in establishing the foundations of a more flexible educational system that keeps pace with Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for education and learning. Trusted by educational providers and families.

According to the report “Education for all classes: change and resilience in the private education sector in Dubai” within the spring edition, 50% of private school students in Dubai are currently enrolled in schools that provide hybrid education for their students – which is a mixture between distance learning and face-to-face learning models – compared to 50% of Students are enrolled in schools that offer a 100% distance learning model.

The report revealed that the Authority’s Compliance and Responsibility Control team has made 20 surprise visits to private schools in Dubai on a daily basis since last May, in order to ensure that all private schools adhere to the precautionary measures approved by the Dubai government, and the team recorded that 93% of private schools in the emirate adhere to health and safety measures .

On the other hand, the report stated that the British curriculum still tops the list of the most attractive educational curricula for students, with 109,711 students, followed by the Indian curriculum with 75,185 students, and then the American curriculum with 46,976 students.





