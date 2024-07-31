Mexico City.- During the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, more than 2.6 billion pesos have been distributed in a total of 12 Welfare programs.

According to a report presented by the Ministry of Finance, social spending delivered directly to beneficiaries increased by 192 percent between 2019 and 2024, from 253 billion to more than 741 billion pesos.

According to the report, growth in real terms, taking into account the impact of inflation, was 131 percent.

Of the total expenditure allocated to this area, more than 1.4 billion pesos were allocated to the payment of pensions for senior citizens, which represents nearly 53% of the total budget for welfare programs.

Second place is occupied by the Benito Juárez Scholarship Program, with 460 billion pesos and which includes payments to students in basic and high school education, as well as the Youth Building the Future Program.

In addition to this educational expenditure, there are more than 105 billion pesos from the infrastructure program La Escuela es Nuestra.

The list of programs includes Youth Building the Future, Girls and Boys, Sowing Life, Fertilizers, Production for Well-being, Guaranteed Prices, Fishing and Social Housing.

This Wednesday, during the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Undersecretary of Expenditures, Juan Pablo de Botton, assured that the investment in social programs and priority projects in this Government was 7.9 billion pesos.

Of that total, he explained, 2.9 million pesos were allocated to priority social programs to provide assistance to the most vulnerable population, support in education, the countryside, employment and social housing.

Another 5 billion pesos were allocated to investment in the passenger and freight train system, construction and modernization of airport infrastructure and highways and roads, as well as the comprehensive infrastructure, water and investment plan for energy sovereignty.

De Botton said the investment was made possible by the austerity policy in spending and the fight against corruption, as well as the elimination of sanctuary expenses.

In the first case, he recalled that the federal government made a reduction in operating expenses that included cuts in travel expenses, Social Communication and advertising payments, as well as leases, which represented a reduction of 26 percent, in real terms, going from 80 billion pesos in 2018 to 59 billion pesos in 2024.

He also highlighted the reduction of salaries and wages of senior officials, as well as the elimination of duplicate positions and adjustments to the government structure to the bare minimum.

Among the sources of expenditure, he counted the recovery of resources thanks to the disappearance of trusts that did not have a structure.

The money was used to reallocate priority investments, social programs and emergencies, such as the acquisition of vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, he explained.

In presenting an overall assessment, he pointed out that spending on social development in this Administration grew by an average of 5.4 percent in real terms annually, compared to the 1.2 percent recorded during the six-year term of the PRI member Enrique Peña Nieto.

The undersecretary also said that investment spending had an average annual growth of 7.3 percent, compared to only 0.1 percent of the previous government.

The list of 12 programs did not include the most recent program, La Clínica es Nuestra, which is intended to distribute some 5 billion pesos.