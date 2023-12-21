The volume of real estate trading in various regions and cities of the Emirate of Sharjah reached 2.6 billion dirhams during the month of November of the current year 2023, while the total number of transactions reached 4,079 transactions, while the total volume of the area traded in sales transactions reached 10.6 million square feet during the same period. According to the “Real Estate Transactions Report” issued by the Real Estate Registration Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Classification of transactions

Statistics from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed that the total number of transactions carried out during the month of November 2023 reached 4,079 transactions, where the number of sales transactions reached 822 transactions, representing 20.2% of the total number of transactions, and the number of mortgage transactions reached 327 transactions, representing 8% of the total transactions, with a value of A total of 434.5 million dirhams, while the rest of the other trading transactions amounted to 2,930 transactions, representing 71.8% of the total number of transactions.

Sales transactions in 102 regions

Sales transactions took place in 102 areas distributed across various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and these properties included residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural lands. Regarding the type of real estate traded, 330 vacant lands were traded, while built-up land transactions amounted to 256 transactions, while the number of transactions for detached towers in the emirate reached 236 transactions out of the total transactions.

Muwailih Commercial continues to lead

The report showed that the Muwailih commercial area topped the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions in the city of Sharjah, with 130 transactions, followed by the Muzaira’a area with 77 transactions, then the Al Khan area with 50 transactions, followed by the Rawdat Al Qart area with 44 transactions.

As for the most active areas in real estate trading volume, the Muwailih Commercial District topped the list with a trading value that reached 159.2 million dirhams, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial Area with 146.2 million dirhams, then Al Khan area with 66 million dirhams, and “Al Majaz 3 area” with 61.6 million dirhams.

The transactions carried out in the Central Region were concentrated on Al Qasimia City, with 35 transactions, with a trading volume reaching 16.8 million dirhams, which is the highest in the Central Region.

In the city of Khor Fakkan, the Hayawa 4 district topped the list with 6 transactions, with a trading volume of 7.1 million dirhams, which is the highest in the city.

In the city of Kalba, a commercial area topped the Kalba Wall with 6 transactions, while the “Al Turaif 5” area was the highest area in terms of real estate trading volume, which reached 1.8 million dirhams.