This puts the match between Argentina and Croatia on NPO 1 in first place in the top 25 of best-watched programs of the evening, according to Stichting KijkOnderzoek. Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick after his teammate Julián Álvarez collided with Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Álvarez later signed for the 2-0 and scored again moments later after a great action from Messi. Argentina will meet the winner of the semi-final between France and Morocco in the final battle on Sunday, which is scheduled for tonight.