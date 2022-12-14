This puts the match between Argentina and Croatia on NPO 1 in first place in the top 25 of best-watched programs of the evening, according to Stichting KijkOnderzoek. Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick after his teammate Julián Álvarez collided with Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Álvarez later signed for the 2-0 and scored again moments later after a great action from Messi. Argentina will meet the winner of the semi-final between France and Morocco in the final battle on Sunday, which is scheduled for tonight.
NOS Studio WK 22 on NPO 1 comes with 1.4 million viewers in second place in the viewing figure top, followed by the RTL News at 7:30 p.m., which completes the top 3 with 1.3 million viewers. The NOS Journal of 8 p.m., which usually tops the list, was viewed by 1.2 million people on NPO 2 and thus ended up in 5th place. The most viewed SBS6 program was again The Orange Winterwhich ended up in 9th place with 908,000 viewers.
