Javier Trujillo

Gurerrero / 06.18.2021 15:09:48

A alligator approximately 2.5 meters, appeared in the Diamond zone and was captured by Guerrero Civil Protection personnel, in the vicinity of the main access of the Revolcadero beach.

Around 11:00 a.m., it was reported to 911 that on Paseo de los Manglares avenue, in the Puerto Laguna neighborhood, a crocodile was seen in one of the edges of main access.

Personnel from the Guerrero Civil Protection Secretariat, assigned to the Diamond area, went to the place to attend to the report.

As on previous occasions, the intense rains due to the tropical storm ‘Dolores’ in the Pacific Ocean, caused the exit of the alligators from the black lagoon of Puerto Marques.

With ropes and after at least four maneuvers, applying safety protocols so as not to hurt the animal, they managed to subdue and transfer the crocodile to the PC facilities in Diamante, to deliver it to the authorities of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.

The event caused dozens of tourists and residents to come to witness the capture of the crocodile, since there were those who recorded and took photographs of the reptile.

The PC staff was cautious about restraining the reptile, as they used ropes to tie it up and load it into a van prior to its transfer.

ROA