In Mexico spends an average of 2.5 liters of water to produce a liter of beer, This is according to the data released in the study. Water Management in the Brewing Industrypresented by Brewers of Mexicobeer and blanket chamber.

Efficiency

In the country, the brewing agroindustry stands out worldwide for achieving, by 2022, a use of 2.5 liters of water per liter of beer produceda record that places Mexico as the country with the greatest efficiency in the use of water, this in comparison to the international average of 4 to 6 water use per liter of beer produced in the agroindustry.

These statistics have been achieved by reducing water use by 30% throughout the year. production processthat is, from the grinding of barley malt until it is bottled, achieving the recovery of 6.2 million m3 of water in the annual production processes.

From January 2021 to 2022, an investment of more than 6.97 million pesos was made in technology, training, and infrastructure, in order to guarantee the sustainability of this resource.

Water use

Regarding spending in the country, water use in Mexico is grouped into three major uses: agriculture, which occupies 76% of the water, industry with 4.9%, self-sufficient electricity industry with 4.7% and public-urban with 14%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Karla Siqueiros, General Manager of Brewers in Mexico He explained that, according to the study carried out by the Chamber of the beer4.9% of the water in Mexico It is used by the self-sufficient industry and, of this percentage, 0.5% corresponds to beer production. Therefore, at the national level, it represents 0.02%.

We are aware that it is a fundamental natural resource and we aim to protect it, as well as use it efficiently for the benefit of all, which is why for several years we have been managing plans and programs together with local and federal authorities, specialized organizations, communities and civil society, to contribute to access to this resource, he argued.

He said that good operating practices and new technologies are being implemented in the agro-industry to reduce consumption and make the most of it.

Furthermore, through water recovery systems, a valuable percentage is reused in the processes and, additionally, 100% of the waste water is treated for use outside of production and to be discharged into receiving bodies, in such a way that a significant part of what is extracted is returned to the environment.

Less spending

In its 2023 Sustainability Report, published in July 2024, Heineken Mexico It claims to stand out as the brewery with the lowest percentage of water use in its processes, reaching an average of 2.4 liters of water per liter of beer produced, with the exception of the plant in Meoqui, Chihuahua, the most efficient in this area, with a consumption of 1.7 liters of water per liter of beer.

“If there is one thing that distinguishes Heineken Mexico, it is our growth in the beer sector and the fact that we work to take care of our surroundings, from the environment and the resources it provides us to the communities, their people and our consumers. We are committed to raising the bar in sustainability with ambitious goals for 2030,” said Claudia de la Vega, VP of Corporate Affairs for the beer brand.

In the 2023 sustainability report, Heineken Mexico is also highlighted by positioning itself as the brewery number one globally for the lowest water use in its plants, with an average of 2.4 liters of water per liter of beer produced in its 7 breweries.