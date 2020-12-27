The new government will be full of jobs. There are millions of jobs in Bihar on permanent, employed and contractual positions. The process of restoration of several posts is going on, which will be completed in the new year. For this, details of vacant posts in the departments and offices of the government are being collected.

With the swearing in of the new government, the officials were tasked to collect vacancies. There is a possibility that thousands of vacancies in different categories will be restored. Apart from providing permanent jobs, the state government is also preparing for the resumption of the planned and contract based posts. It is believed that in the year 2021, more than 2.5 lakh jobs will be provided under the state government.

Highest restoration in education and home

At present, the process of restoration of about two lakh posts is going on. Of these, there are more than one and a half lakh posts of Assistant Professors and Teachers only in the Education Department, on which appointments are to be made. The reinstatement of thousands of posts of constable, sergeant, assistant jail superintendent and constable under the Home Department is also in the final stages. Apart from this, applications have been taken for more than 10 thousand posts of constable and constable. Competitive examination will be conducted soon.

Restoration is taking place under Panchayati Raj, Health, Science and Technology Department, Transport, Urban Development and Housing, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department. These include appointments of teachers and non-academic posts in engineering and polytechnic colleges. The posts of Auditor, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, Accountant and Technical Assistant are to be restored under Panchayati Raj Department. BPSC and Bihar SSC are also in the process of resuming more than three thousand posts.