2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) It’s a comedy/ecchi story, so you know what to expect. It will remind you a bit of My Dress-Up Darling, but not enough. The new series will follow a cosplayer and an otaku who loves his waifu.

2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) It did make your summer better, however, it remains to be seen whether the story is just fanservice or if it could contribute more to the anime industry. What needs to be clarified is that it is quite popular, 20 volumes already make up the story! Currently You can read it for free and legally due to its release. Keep reading to find out how and where.

What you can expect from 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction)

The origins 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction)

The work is written and illustrated by Yu Hashimoto and is published by Shuēisha in Shonen Jump Plus. The manga debuted in June 2019 and is currently serialized, having collected 20 compiled volumes.

The anime adaptation is directed by Hideaki Okamoto, the script is written by Takao Yoshioka and The studio in charge is JC Staff (KonoSuba!, One Punch Man).

Where can I watch 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Dimensional Seduction)? When does it premiere? Where can I read the manga for free?

Anime Onegai will be the platform that officially distributes the anime in Mexico and Brazil. Senpai Filmworks will distribute it in the United States and Jonu Media in Spain.

In Japan the series will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, tvk, CTC, TVS, TVA, MBS, TVQ, BS11, AT-X, Animax.

2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) is a 2024 Summer Screening anime. It was released on Friday, July 5, 2024. You can watch the anime here.

Currently, the Manga Plus phone app has ALL the manga chapters available for free and legal reading, check it out! hereThe show currently has 165 episodes, with new episodes premiering on Fridays at nine in the morning.

What is the story about? Is it worth watching?

The story is set mostly in a high school. Masamune Okumura is the otaku protagonist who has declared that he is not interested in real girls, because he is madly in love with his anime waifu: Lilliel from Ashford’s Wars. However, it is evident that behind this statement there are various traumas that make him avoid women altogether.

His story includes a cruel rejection by a girl and the fact that his mother abandoned his family when he was very young. Because of this, the protagonist is resentful towards women and now has a complex ideal of what a woman should be and do, knowing that it is impossible, he prefers to take refuge in his fictional tastes, since no one in the anime can hurt him.

Masamune has a manga reading club in high school, obviously for otaku people like him, although he is mostly alone, until Lilysa Amano arrives, a girl who is fond of manga and the same main character of the anime that Masamune adores.

Obviously this brings them closer as they share something that is very important to both of them. Slowly, Masamune begins to know and understand Amano, for her part, she could develop feelings for him. Although at first they only had a relationship as fans who shared the hobby, later, Masamune becomes the cosplayer’s photographer, finally they become friends and perhaps, at some point, something more…

Source: JC Staff study

The designs of 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) They are very colorful and full of detail, so I’m sure you won’t have any complaints about this. However, the story leaves a lot to think about.

Review – 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Dimensional Seduction)

Childhood traumas and the attachment we have with our parents are very important in our development, we have recognized this for a long time.. The complexes of “Electra” and of “Oedipus” They were named after the tragedies of Sophocles, and surely, the works arose after a recognized event in the context, so, although it is evident that they are not simple things to understand and manage, it is even more complex to transpose this to the narratives of young people who begin to outline their panorama and manage their relationships, as well as trying to understand themselves.

In all this, Masamune has every right to resent the “evil” of the world, however, His “statement” of disaffection towards women because “they could all be the same” is very out of place and the fact that he pines for a 2D girl is quite worrying, especially since it is happening.

It is important to give focus to what is happening, that is fine, we cannot look away. However, I do not think that the comical and sexualized approach that is given in 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) is the right one. In the end, the proposal could be misinterpreted (or perhaps overinterpreted, because the premise does not seem to have a specific criticism).

Girls who are into manga or cosplay, among other otaku things, are hypersexualized in 2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction); and let’s remember that we are looking at underage girls, they are in high school and they are overly sexualized, in addition, The protagonist is there practically to heal the wounds of abandonment and rejection of the protagonist. Yes, of course, the “otaku fantasy”, but it is somewhat perverse, inappropriate and makes the reality we face even more complicated.

Source: JC Staff study

2.5 Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) It may be considered a naive proposal, but its comedy and hypersexuality are definitely far from being innocent content. We will have to question our development with ourselves and with others. The traumas of the past are there and we must try to heal them in order to live.

No content is innocent insofar as it constructs and projects our realities, so consume what you like with this in mind.. Another of the seasonal anime a little dark but equally funny and confusing is My Wife Has No Emotion, Have you seen it yet? Tell me what you think.

