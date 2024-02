2.5 Dimensional Seduction introduces us to Mayuri, the teacher of the protagonists of this anime









2.5 Dimensional Seduction It will hit everything in the summer and has already begun to give us glimpses of the quality we can expect in animation. The last official teaser showed us Mayuri Hanyu, who is a teacher at the main characters' school.

The teacher stands out in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction because she was previously one of the four celestial queens of cosplay, which gives us great faith in her commitment to the geek world, in addition to its versatile hegemonic beauty.