Australia will spend about $2.5 billion on investments in the country’s northern bases, which will be allocated within four years. This was reported on April 27 on website the national defense ministry.

As part of this work, $ 2 billion will be directed to critical air bases located in the territory from the RAAF base in Learmont to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, as well as air bases in the Northern Territory and northern Queensland. Another $600 million is planned to be invested in maritime real estate, including HMAS Coonawarra, HMAS Cairns and the Harold E. Holt Naval Communications Station. An additional $200 million will be spent on accelerating other projects. Another $1 billion will be used to modernize land and co-ownerships.

“It is clear that, given our strategic circumstances, the Australian Army must be optimized for coastal operations on northern land and sea, as well as provide long-range strike capability. The air force must also be equipped to support operations in the north through surveillance, air defense, strikes and air transport.

Air bases are upgrading runways and aprons, and funding will also go towards fuel supply and storage and security, as well as upgrading Robertson Barracks in Darwin and Lavarak Barracks in Townsville.

On March 14, it became known that Japan supported Australia’s desire to acquire a nuclear submarine fleet. This was stated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during telephone conversations with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanez. Kishida also noted that the AUKUS initiative will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.