MumbaiThe government has put a lockdown to prevent the corona virus from spreading. For violating this, two lakh 43 thousand 934 cases have been registered and 34,017 people have been arrested. Also, a fine of Rs 23 crore 36 lakh 44 thousand 394 has been recovered from the violators of lockdown. During this time the police also issued 8 lakh 3 thousand 320 passes to give the necessary service. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given such information. Police have also taken action against those in whose hands the quarantine was written, but they were roaming outside. In such a situation, 829 persons were searched and sent back to the Quarantine Center. Many vehicles also took to the streets without reason, violating the lockdown. Police registered cases against 1,347 such drivers, as well as 96,064 vehicles seized. In this fight being fought with the Corona virus, the police also came under the grip of the virus. According to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a total of 69 people including 62 police personnel and 7 officers have died. In the state, 2,413 police personnel were infected with the corona virus, which is undergoing treatment.