The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri praised the great role that non-commissioned officers and personnel working in the command and control center and patrols play in maintaining security in the areas of jurisdiction, which contributed to achieving an average of two minutes and 47 seconds for response time with emergency cases in the first quarter of the year. This year.

The target response rate for these cases was six minutes, while the average response time for emergency cases in the same period of the year 2020 was four minutes and 57 seconds, and the response time for non-emergency cases was nine minutes and 25 seconds in the first quarter of this year, compared to 10 minutes and 53 Seconds in the same period last year.

This came during the Al-Marri team chairing the performance evaluation meeting of the General Department of Operations during the first quarter of this year. The meeting discussed topics on the agenda, the latest developments, and reviewed the results of implementing the decisions of the previous evaluation meeting and what had been implemented.

General Al-Marri reviewed the results of the emergency phone 999 for the first quarter of this year and compared it to the first quarter of 2020, as the Command and Control Management Center received in the first quarter of this year one million and 101 thousand and 51 calls, 99.79% of which were answered within 10 seconds. Compared to one million and 353,269 calls during the first quarter of 2020, and 97.53% of them were answered within 10 seconds.

Team Al-Marri listened to an explanation about the statistics of incoming calls to the call center (901), as the number of incoming calls to the center in the first quarter of this year reached 170,323 calls, and the percentage of calls answered within 20 seconds reached 90.7%, compared to receiving The center received 164,874 calls in the first quarter of 2020.





