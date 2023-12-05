Dubai (Etihad)

After a full month of health and fitness activities, the seventh session of the “Dubai Fitness Challenge” concluded, with the participation of 2,406,181 million people in all its activities that were held over 30 days, and which were sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President. The Executive Council, and the “Dubai Fitness Challenge” was held from October 28 to November 26, and included three fitness villages: the beloved “DB World Kite Beach Fitness Village,” the “Mushrif Park Cycling Center” sponsored by the Roads and Transport Authority, and “ Running and cycling centre. These villages received a large number of visitors amounting to 400,000 throughout the challenge period, as they were major villages that brought together fitness enthusiasts to explore many activities and experience a variety of fitness offers while enjoying the feelings of friendship with their fellow participants. In addition, 26 community fitness centers played a pivotal role in motivating and inspiring individuals on a general level. These centers served as accessible fitness and wellness platforms.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge also presented two huge events that were an opportunity to live an unforgettable experience and explore the most prominent landmarks of the wonderful city of Dubai. The famous Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to cars so that people could ride bicycles and run in the heart of Dubai. The fourth session received more than 35,000 cyclists, who together covered a huge distance of more than 546,000 kilometers.

In a great enhancement of the spirit of one community, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum led 226,000 participants in the running event. In addition, the “Stand-Up Paddleboarding Challenge” was held, sponsored by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, for the first time within the “Dubai Challenge” activities. Fitness,” which witnessed a large turnout and about 1,000 participants rode the waves of the calm waters of Hatta Dam while enjoying the stunning mountain views.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, expressed his happiness with the great success of the seventh session, and said: “The Dubai Fitness Challenge has proven once again that it is a very important community event that enhances the unity of our society towards achieving greater health and wellness. The large turnout and participation reflects the growing enthusiasm of Dubai residents and visitors towards adopting an active lifestyle. We are pleased to see the positive impact that the challenge has had on the physical and mental health of the participants. This great success would not have been achieved without the invaluable support of our partners, sponsors and volunteers, whose dedication and commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle played a very important role in this achievement.”

For his part, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “With more than 2.4 million participants joining the Dubai Fitness Challenge this year, we have once again demonstrated our firm commitment to enhancing our physical and mental health at the collective level, as we strive as a united community to build a brighter future.” Health and activity. The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched with the aim of providing everyone with the opportunity to explore the fantastic range of fitness facilities in our city and adopt a more active lifestyle. But the positive changes and healthy habits that everyone has adopted should not end with the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and I urge everyone to consider this as a starting point for lifelong health and wellness.” He added: “The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge was a great success, and I extend my sincere gratitude to all the participants in achieving this wonderful achievement.”