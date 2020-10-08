The bottom of the 2. Bundesliga with no points took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to Benjamin Goller, and in 55th minute Malik Batmaz increased it to 2-0. Alexander Hack (59th) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (60th) set everything to zero within a few minutes, but KSC remained unimpressed and hit back twice in the person of Marco Djuricin (66th) and Babacar Gueye (82nd).

Final whistle at Bruchweg! In the end it is 2: 4 for him @KarlsruherSC # M05KSC pic.twitter.com/yMOGR8zCHP – 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@ 1FSVMainz05) October 8, 2020