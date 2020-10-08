Mainz 05 slides deeper and deeper into the crisis. On Thursday, the Bundesliga team lost to Karlsruher SC in a test match 2: 4.
Two basement children from the Bundesliga tested this Thursday, both showed different faces. While FC Schalke 04 cleared SC Paderborn 5-1 thanks to a brilliant performance by Mark Uth, Mainz 05 conceded a 2-4 defeat against Karlsruher SC.
The bottom of the 2. Bundesliga with no points took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to Benjamin Goller, and in 55th minute Malik Batmaz increased it to 2-0. Alexander Hack (59th) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (60th) set everything to zero within a few minutes, but KSC remained unimpressed and hit back twice in the person of Marco Djuricin (66th) and Babacar Gueye (82nd).
Again, we weren’t able to prevent simple goals.
Although the 05er went into play without Robin Quaison, Pierre Kunde Malong, Leandro Barreiro, Edimilson Fernandes, Jeremiah St. Juste and newcomer Kevin Stöger, on the other hand there were seasoned players like Philipp Mwene, Moussa Niakhaté, Aaron Martin, Danny Latza, Levin Öztunali , Jean-Paul Boetius and Mateta in the starting line-up. Interim trainer Jan-Moritz Lichte did not take refuge in excuses because of the staff, but criticized the defensive behavior of his protégés: “Again we did not manage to prevent simple goals against,” complained the 40-year-old loudly kicker. “Viewed over 90 minutes, there are simply too many situations in which the opponent creates one hundred percent chances to score.”
Mainz is continuing the negative trend even without ex-trainer Achim Beierlorzer. In the second game under light, the Rheinhessen conceded four goals for the second time. Unless the coaching staff and the team knock over the goat at lightning speed, the tide of goals conceded will not die down. With Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, two opponents are waiting after the international break, who are just waiting to play their offensive power with enough space.
