Dubai (Etihad)





His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, praised the boom in trade exchange between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan when he visited its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the Sustainability Zone and bears the slogan “Seeds of the Future.” The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Azerbaijan amounted to about 2.4 billion dirhams in 2021, compared to about 1.8 billion dirhams in 2020, achieving a growth rate of more than 33%. His Excellency Thani Al Zeyoudi stressed that “Expo 2020 Dubai” is a vital and inspiring platform, to present the pioneering Emirati experience in various fields, and to introduce the technologically advanced business environment that characterizes the country, and the flexible legislation introduced by the UAE during the last period, in light of the goals of the 50 and Centennial projects of the UAE 2071. , in order to build a strong and sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation, and led by national competencies, as well as its strategy to attract talent and competencies in vital sectors, and to consolidate the position of the UAE as an attractive and sustainable tourist destination, as well as being a bridge for connecting minds in order to create a more prosperous and sustainable future in order to achieve prosperity People in all countries of the world.

His Excellency was briefed on what the Azerbaijan pavilion offers in terms of introducing its pioneering efforts in issues related to sustainable development, its future investment strategy, and innovative technologies that serve that orientation, which is embodied by the Azerbaijani pavilion with its unique design. He also learned about the rich cultural and artistic diversity of Azerbaijan and its historical stages of development. As well as its ancient social customs and picturesque nature. The pavilion allows its visitors to have an interesting experience, through visual displays that narrate different historical eras in the country’s march, and review its customs, historical traditions and its diverse nature, through advanced technologies, especially through virtual reality technology.