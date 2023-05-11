An earthquake of magnitude 2.3, with an extraordinary epicenter within Mexico City, was felt this Wednesday in some areas of the Mexican capital., reported the National Seismological Service (SSN). But due to the proximity of the epicenter, in the capital itself, the earthquake did not activate the seismic alert.

“Earthquake magnitude 2.3 Located 3 kilometers northeast of Magdalena Contreras (south of the capital), Mexico City,” the agency reported on Twitter in a preliminary way. The movement occurred at 10:20:17 p.m. (about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Colombia time).

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico City (SGIRPCCDMX) reported that “an earthquake with perception was registered in some areas of the city.” He added that, after maintaining communication with the 16 mayors’ offices that make up the capital“no effects are reported due to the telluric movement registered tonight in Mexico City”.

In addition, he reminded the public that “seismic alerts are not activated when the epicenter is within Mexico City. We are waiting for any emergency.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported in a message on social networks “that everything is calm after the earthquake perceived in some city halls. I keep reporting.”

According to the Accelerographic Record of Mexico City (RACM), intensities of up to 51 gal were recorded in the epicentral zone, which indicates a considerably strong level of seismic intensity. Since it is a local earthquake, the effects several kilometers away… pic.twitter.com/zbYaimrLqA – Mexican Earthquake Alert (@Sismoalertamex) May 11, 2023

Precisely Social network users indicated that the earthquake was perceived mainly in the center, south and west of the capital.

Last Monday, the seismic alert was activated in some areas of the city, although the warning was later classified as a false alarm. In addition, on April 18, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 with an epicenter in the southern state of Guerrero was perceived in some areas of Mexico City, in the center of the country, but did not activate the seismic alert.

The earthquake in Mexico City occurred the day before a national drill that will take place on April 19 in the country. Also, on April 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter in the southern state of Oaxaca, near the resort of Puerto Escondido, activated seismic alerts in the state of Oaxaca (south) and Mexico City.

EFE

