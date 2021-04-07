FC Bayern lost the first leg in the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris St-Germain. Munich came back after a 2-0 draw. But PSG attacker Mbappé had the last word.

D.At Bayern, the end of the Champions League threatens. The defending champion lost the first leg in the quarter-finals against Paris St-Germain 2: 3 (1: 2) despite numerous good opportunities. For the Parisians, Kylian Mbappé met twice (3rd minute; 68th) and defender Marquinhos (28th). Neymar had prepared two goals. The goals for Munich were scored by Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting before the break (37th) and Thomas Müller (60th). The return leg in France’s capital will take place next Tuesday.

