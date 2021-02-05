The emerging corona virus has killed at least 2,285,334 people in the world since the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a census conducted according to official sources on Friday.

More than 104,848,470 people in the world have been officially confirmed to have contracted the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 63,863,800 people have recovered so far.

The figures are based on daily reports issued by the health authorities in each country.

On Thursday, 16,136 new deaths and 511,406 injuries were counted worldwide.

The countries that recorded the largest number of daily deaths are the United States, which counted 5,282 deaths, Mexico (1682) and Brazil (1232).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 455,875 deaths out of 26,679,633 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, which recorded 228,795 deaths and 9,396,293 injuries, Mexico with 162,922 deaths (1,899,820 injuries), India with 154,823 deaths (10,802,591 injuries), and the United Kingdom with 110,250 deaths (3,892,459 injuries).

Among the countries most affected, Belgium recorded the highest death rate per 100,000 population, with 183 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (172), the United Kingdom (162), the Czech Republic (159) and Italy (149).

In many countries, comprehensive vaccination campaigns have begun against Covid-19 disease, which is caused by HIV infection.

However, some of these countries are experiencing a shortage of dose supplies due to pressure on vaccine production laboratories.

European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine against the Corona virus is “good news for mankind”, at a time when his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov announced that his country intends to cooperate in this field with Western countries.

Borrell expressed his hope that “the European Medicines Agency will be able to license” the vaccine developed in Russia. For his part, Lavrov indicated that he is in “contacts” with Washington “to see if it is possible to work together” in this field, adding that several countries in the European Union have expressed “their interest in producing the vaccine on their lands.”

And an independent study, published by the prestigious scientific journal “The Lancet”, proved that the “Sputnik” vaccine is more than 91 percent effective against the disease and that it is safe.