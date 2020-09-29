Coronavirus: The number of people recovering from Corona has increased once again. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 28 thousand new cases have been reported in the world, while 2 lakh 36 thousand patients have recovered from this virus. However 3 thousand 780 people lost their lives too.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-three million people worldwide have been infected with corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 6 thousand (3%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 48 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 76 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till now 73 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 37 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, there are more than 16 thousand cases in 24 hours in Brazil. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,361,387, Death- 209,777

: Case- 7,361,387, Death- 209,777 India : Case- 6,143,019, Death- 96,351

: Case- 6,143,019, Death- 96,351 Brazil : Case- 4,748,327, Death- 142,161

: Case- 4,748,327, Death- 142,161 Russia : Case- 1,159,573, Death- 20,385

: Case- 1,159,573, Death- 20,385 Colombia : Case- 818,203, Death- 25,641

: Case- 818,203, Death- 25,641 Peru : Case- 808,714, Death- 32,324

: Case- 808,714, Death- 32,324 Spain : Case- 748,266, Death- 31,411

: Case- 748,266, Death- 31,411 Mexico : Case- 730,317, Death- 76,430

: Case- 730,317, Death- 76,430 Argentina : Case- 723,132, Death- 16,113

: Case- 723,132, Death- 16,113 South Africa Case- 671,669, Death- 16,586

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 24 countries

In 24 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has crossed 2 lakh. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

read this also-

Trump did not pay any tax for ten years! US President called newspaper’s claim as ‘fake news’

Dog identified with Corona in Finland, posted with instructor at Helsinki’s airport