More than 30 male and female students from the Higher Colleges of Technology have accomplished about two million and 200 thousand hours of volunteer work and community service, since the launch of the colleges program for volunteer work until the current academic year.

The Higher Colleges of Technology celebrated the achievements of its volunteer work program by honoring its students who achieved the most voluntary hours during the current year, its strategic partners from the employers and the volunteer teams cooperating with the colleges by providing volunteer opportunities for students, in addition to honoring the colleges most active in the volunteer field, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day.

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Professor Abdullatif Al Shamsi, said during the celebration held at the colleges branch in Dubai on the occasion of “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is a day in which we celebrate a leader who, with his faith and wisdom, presented actions and achievements that made him an inspiring global model in humanity and giving. It established an ideology that became an approach and made our country today a world leader in humanitarian work.

He added, “Our wise leadership has established this approach, in word and deed, and confirmed that it is an undivided basis and a continuous approach. The ninth principle of the Fifty Document affirmed that the UAE’s foreign humanitarian aid is an integral part of its path and its moral obligations towards the less fortunate peoples, and our external humanitarian aid is not linked to religion, race, color or culture.”

Al Shamsi pointed out their keenness annually on this day to highlight the human values ​​enjoyed by the sons of Zayed, by announcing and honoring the achievements of the colleges program for volunteer work, this program that was launched in 2017 with the aim of making volunteering a graduation requirement so that each student commits to completing 100 volunteer hours within years His studies and before his graduation, but the program exceeded its goals with the students’ enthusiasm and their love for volunteer work, as students are now accomplishing thousands of volunteer hours, to find that more than 30 thousand college students to date have succeeded in accomplishing about two million and 200 thousand hours of volunteer work and community service, noting that the program’s achievements culminated In 2021, he won the Khalifa Educational Award for the field of education and community service, praising the efforts of students and strategic partners from the cooperating agencies.

Professor Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, and Director of Student Affairs and Student Life in the Colleges, Ahmed Al Mulla, honored the groups supporting volunteering, which is the category of strategic partners and their representatives, which included 38 bodies at the level of ministries, police agencies, national institutions, volunteer teams, sports clubs and others from various emirates of the country and about 84 of those representatives The authorities for their efforts and permanent cooperation with the faculties.

The ceremony was hosted by the mother, Fatima Ali Ibrahim “Umm Youssef”, the oldest volunteer in the UAE, aged about 86, and she was honored in appreciation of her work and volunteer activity and as an inspiring model. Giving and believing in human values.

The honoring also included the category of the five highest achieving students for volunteer hours at the college level as a whole. They are Rashid Al Shamsi, branch of colleges in Abu Dhabi, 366 hours, Ahmed Yousef Ahmed, Dubai branch of 359 hours, Hamad Al Balushi, Abu Dhabi branch of 354 hours, Mohammed Al Naqbi, Abu Dhabi branch of 336 hours, and Hamza Ahmed of Fujairah 336 hours.

And the category of the top five female students who have achieved volunteer hours at the college level as a whole. They are Latifa Rashid, the branch of colleges in Dubai, 917 hours, Shamsa Al Raisi from Sharjah, 547 hours, Sarah Al Yamahi from Fujairah, 503 hours, Fatima Al Ansari from Sharjah 481 hours, and Kholoud Al Mazmi from Sharjah 476 hours.

And the category of the most college branches for students that accomplished volunteer hours, as Abu Dhabi Men’s College took first place, Dubai Men’s College and Sharjah Men’s College ranked second, and at the level of college branches for women, Sharjah College for Women took first place, Fujairah for girls ranked second, and third place came from Abu Dhabi Women’s College share.

As for the category of People of Determination who excelled in providing volunteer hours, Muhammad Al-Amiri, Iman Al-Safdani, Saeed Al-Kathiri, Aisha Al-Shamsi, Al-Anoud Al-Shehhi, Noura Al-Hashimi, Sarah Al-Suwaidi, Fahd Al-Junaibi, Maryam Al-Mismari, and Al-Yaziah Al-Shamsi were honored.

And the category of Executive Director of Colleges as a supportive and motivating model for students to volunteer, and it was shared by Dr. Shawqi Kharbash, Director of Colleges of Technology in Al Ain.

Examples of graduates who continued their voluntary work after their graduation and accomplished thousands of hours were also honored: Fatima Al-Ahmad for achieving 6176 hours and Ahmed Abdullah Qassem for achieving 4573 hours.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

